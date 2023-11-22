Couple to exchange vows

As a way to highlight their personalities, Russell and Curl’s engagement photos reflect the “1980s Glamour Shot look.”

JOSEPH, Mich. — Olivia Anne Russell and William Christopher Curl, of Joseph, Michigan, have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Todd and Donna Russell, of Saint Joseph, Michigan. She attended Kyle Elementary School in Troy and Newton High School in Pleasant Hill. She is a graduate of Lakeshore High School in Michigan and Western Michigan University. She is employed by Pfizer Pharmaceutical.

Her fiance is the son of William and Heather Curl, of Delton, Michigan. He is a graduate of Portage Northern High School. He is employed by Pfizer Pharmaceutical.

The couple will exchange wedding vows Aug. 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Camp Merrie Woode Girl Scout Camp in Plainwell, Michigan.