TROY — The “Look Who Is Recycling” 2023 second quarter award winner was announced at the Monday, Aug. 7, City Council meeting by Council President Bill Lutz.

This quarter’s winner is Amy Lewis of Thornhill Drive. She shares her home with her husband, Scott, and their two children.

Rumpke of Ohio Inc., the city’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to city of Troy residents who actively recycle and share their reasons for doing so.

For the question, “Why do you recycle?” Lewis wrote: “Recycling builds a healthy path for not only our own futures , but also for our children’s futures. Within that goal recycling also builds a better environment for all living creatures who share this world with us. Being able to set an example for the younger generations and build responsibility within the path we help guide them in life. Recycling may seem like a small task to focus on now, but in the lives of their futures it will have major results for a world we share.”

For citizens interested in the “Look Who Is Recycling” program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “Why do you recycle?” Winners of the awards receive a gift bag, including a gift card from a local restaurant, provided by Rumpke.