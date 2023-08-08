By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — A Piqua man is being held on a $2 million bond at the Miami County Jail following a Friday night shooting in Piqua.

Cory Miller, 19, is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

According to Deputy Piqua Police Chief Dave Thomas, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Forest Avenue on a report of a shooting, Friday evening, Aug. 4.

Officers arrived to find one male victim, Deacon Graham, 18, of Piqua, dead, and another vicitm wounded in the area of Fountain Park.

Piqua Fire Department medics requested CareFlight to transport the wounded subject.

Thomas said Miller was taken into custody at his home on Madison Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Piqua Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Miller remains in custody after entering a not guilty plea to both charges, Monday, Aug. 7, in the Miami County Municipal Court.

Thomas said the wounded man is expected to make a full recovery.

Miller will appear in the Municipal Court on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

Sheryl Roadcap contributed to this story.