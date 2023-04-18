City of Troy announces Treasure Island Park Concerts

TROY — 2023 will bring another excellent season of concerts to Treasure Island Park! All concerts are free and open to the public at Treasure Island Park, 409 N Elm St.

Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Freebird, “America’s premiere Lynyrd Skynard tribute band” will perform hits from rock legends. Local food trucks will be onsite, and alcohol will be available for purchase.

Tuesday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m.: The Wet Bandits, a 90s party cover band, will be a part of the City’s July 4th event, presented by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, the Troy Rotary Club, and the City of Troy. Food trucks will begin selling food at Treasure Island Park starting at 6:30 p.m., and the annual fireworks display is slated for 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.: The City of Troy presents Stranger, one of the area’s top 80s cover bands. Local food trucks will be onsite, and alcohol will be available for purchase.

Additional information on these events, and on Treasure Island, is available at www.troyohio.gov/treasureisland.