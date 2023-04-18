City announces “Look Who is Recycling” Award winner

TROY — Mayor Robin Oda has announced the “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the first quarter of 2023. Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the City’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to City of Troy residents who actively recycle and share their reasons for doing so.

The winner is Cindy Ryman of Keller Drive.

For the question, “Why do you recycle?” Cindy wrote: “I recycle because it’s fun, it helps the environment, it doesn’t cost me to recycle and it helps future generations live cleaner lives. I recycle everything. I buy my eggs in cardboard cartons, I buy my laundry soap in soap sheets instead of plastic bottles, I break down all cardboard containers and boxes, I recycle my pop cans after taking the tabs off to donate and I donate my gently used clothes to charity. Most of all I have the Rumpke list taped up in my kitchen and check everything before discarding it. It doesn’t cost to recycle, it just takes a few minutes and helps so much more.”

For citizens interested in the “Look Who Is Recycling” program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “Why do you recycle?” Winners of the awards receive a gift bag, including a gift card from a local restaurant, provided by Rumpke.