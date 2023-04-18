Tipp City Schools closed Friday

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools will be closed on Friday, April 21, due to the high number staff members requesting off to attend the funeral of Tippecanoe senior Carson Robbins.

According to the schools’ Facebook page, “Due to the high number of staff requests for a personal day on Friday to attend the funeral of THS senior Carson Robbins, and the inability to fill many positions with substitutes, Tipp City Schools will be closed on Friday, April 21st. Please continue to keep Carson’s family and friends in your thoughts during this heartbreaking time.“

On Monday, April 17, Tipp City Schools posted on its Facebook page the following message about Robbins after his passing, ”We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Carson Robbins, a Tippecanoe High School senior who passed away this weekend after a brief illness. He was a strong, caring person with a huge smile and heart who had a positive impact on those around him. ❤️Rest in Peace, Carson. You will be missed.”