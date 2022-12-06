City of Troy posts proposed 2023 budget online

TROY — The City of Troy’s proposed 2023 budget is now available online at: https://www.troyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7206/Finance-Committee-Budget-Workshop-Packet-2023

The all-funds budget covers all city expenditures, including police and fire services, street and park maintenance, economic development projects, water and sewer services, and funding for community development and public service partners. The 2023 budget was discussed at a Finance Committee budget workshop on Nov. 28 and must be passed by the end of the year to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

For questions about the proposed budget, email Public Service and Safety Director Patrick Titterington at [email protected]