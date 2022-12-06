Troy City Council considers 2023 budget

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to approve the city’s annual budget for 2023.

Council members considered the budget ordinance during their regularly scheduled meting on Monday, Dec. 5. A motion to declare the budget ordinance an emergency and speed its passage was defeated, and now the ordinance will have its second reading at council’s next regularly scheduled meeting.

Council member Sarah Marshall was absent from Monday night’s meeting; council members Bill Rozell and Jeff Schilling voted against declaring the budget ordinance an emergency.

“I have nothing against the budget,” Rozell said. “I just think the budget is the most important document that we pass all year long. It effects everything that we do or plan to do in the city, and I think we just need to give it a little more consideration than our typical legislation.”

“I think it’s important that residents and voters have the opportunity to review the budget proposals and appropriations,” Schilling said. “This gives them an opportunity to go to our website, where you can download the budget and look at it item-by-item.”

A copy of the proposed 2023 budget is available at https://www.troyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7206/Finance-Committee-Budget-Workshop-Packet-2023.

“We just like to see the community participate in this budget process,” Schilling said. “We look forward to any comments or questions.”

“This budget reflects the mayor and council’s number one priority of economic development, and a focus on quality of life and safety,” Council member Todd Severt said. “The work and cooperation of the mayor, civic administration and department heads is appreciated in developing the budget document.”

In other business, council members also approved a resolution authorizing emergency repairs to water lines on Cornish Road. The resolution will allow the city to bypass the usual bidding process on contracts for the project up to $100,000.

“Between Oct. 12 and Nov. 1, there were 10 water line breaks in the same two-block area of Cornish Road,” Council member Jeffrey Whidden said. “Because of the fragile condition of the pipe in this area, staff is concerned that there could be additional breaks with the result of outages for area residents.”

Council members also approved a resolution to increase the city’s 2022 fleet maintenance budget by $50,000 to a total of $450,000, and a resolution to authorize the city’s participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)’s upcoming East Main Street paving project, which will include Main Street between Mulberry Street and the corporate city limits.

“ODOT plans to bid this project during the third quarter of state fiscal year 2023,” Council member Bobby Phillips said.

Council members also heard the first reading of an ordinance to re-appropriate funds for 2022, and the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city zoning code.

“This is requiring a change to the zoning code,” Clerk of Council Sue Knight said. “There will be a public hearing at the next meeting. This has been recommended by the Troy Planning Commission.”

Council members also heard the first reading of resolutions to approve funding for several local agencies in 2023, including $140,000 for the Troy Development Council, $60,000 for Troy Main Street and up to $32,000 for the Troy Recreation Association.

Council members also heard announcements regarding the city’s holiday hours for 2022.

“City Hall will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, as well as Jan. 2,” Director of Service and Public Safety Patrick Titterington said. “This is one of those years where those holidays do not fall during the week, so refuse and recycling will be on-schedule. There won’t be any delays at all.”

City Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall Building, located at 100 S. Market St.