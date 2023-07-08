Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney, left, and Troy Mayor Robin Oda, right, welcome new Troy Police Officer Timothy J. Bragg, center, during a swearing-in ceremony held on Thursday, July 6.

Courtesy photo| City of Troy

TROY — Timothy J. Bragg was sworn in as Troy’s newest police officer during a special ceremony held on Thursday, July 6.

Officer Bragg is a Piqua native, and a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps. While in the military, he graduated from military police school, marksmanship school, marksmanship trainers school and completed a deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Officer Bragg graduated from Edison State’s Peace Officer Training Academy in December, and is now training with the Troy Police Department full time.

