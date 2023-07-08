Police log

FRIDAY

-1:53 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of West Ross Street.

THURSDAY

-5:45 p.m.: driving under suspension. Jason L. Browning, 33, of West Milton, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-4:07 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 600 block of Linwood Drive.

-3:40 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Dye Mill Road.

-1:42 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1400 block of Wayne Street.

-1:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-12:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Troy City Park on Adams Street.

-9:19 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at First United Methodist Church on West Franklin Street. Jestin M. Partin, 41, of Greenville, was charged with breaking and entering, criminal mischief and theft.

-12:27 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Super 9 Motel on Troy Town Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-10:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block 0f West Franklin Street.

-3:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Taco Bell on West Main Street.

-2:40 p.m.: assault. Keyaira C. Lucas, 25, of Dayton, was charged with felonious assault.

-1:24 p.m.: receiving stolen property. David J. Canton, 19, of Troy, was charged with receiving stolen property.

-12:56 p.m.: driving under suspension. Jesse W. Helms, 33, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-12:32 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main Street. Clay W. Baker, 19, of Fletcher, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.

-8:44 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.