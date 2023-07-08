Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11 p.m.: domestic disturbance. Jeremy Wooten was arrested for felony domestic violence from the 200 block of North Garber Drive.

-8:58 a.m.: fraud. Police received a report of a forged check from a business in the unit block of Industry Park Court.

-5:34 a.m.: trespassing complaint. Police trespassed a male from a business in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

TUESDAY

-12:02 a.m.: traffic stop. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bellaire Drive and Pueblo Court, the male was arrested for open container.

MONDAY

-10:16 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the area of West Dow Street and South Seventh Street.

JULY 2

– 8:57 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police spoke to male juveniles regarding an incident near a business in the 100 block of South Garber Drive. The juveniles admitted that one of them was pretending to direct traffic from the sidewalk.

-4:06 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of a missing juvenile from the 600 block of Primrose Lane.

-9:42 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash at a business in the unit block of Weller Drive.

-7:43 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft not in progress from the 6000 block of South County Road 25A, a vehicle was reported stolen.

JULY 1

-9:07 p.m.: drug offense. Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Westedge Drive and North Hyatt Street. A juvenile passenger was arrested for marijuana.

-12:26 p.m.: suspicious person. Police responded to a report of a suspicious male walking in and out of a business in the 900 block of West Main Street. Officers made contact with the male who advised he was just eating some food and was having a breakdown, the male denied medical assistance. No other issues were observed.

-2:03 a.m.: drug offense. Police conducted a traffic stop for reckless operation in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A. The driver was arrested for OVI and charged with drug possession.

JUNE 30

-1:32 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash at a business in the unit block of Weller Drive.

JUNE 29

-4:39 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police stopped a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Curtwood Drive and Burnside Drive. The owner was driving the vehicle, but had never called to report recovery of the vehicle.

-11:21 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Police found a vehicle broken down in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A. The trailer had a plate belonging to another vehicle on it.

Crashes

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, July 3, at 10:17 a.m. on West Dow Street.

Even Greth, 18, of Tipp City, was parked curbside on West Dow Street, near South Seventh Street, and opened his front driver’s side door into traffic as Daniel Guthrie, 30, of Tipp City, travelled east on West Dow Street, as a result Guthrie collided with the door of Greth’s vehicle.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel