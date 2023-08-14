City of Troy West Main closure update

TROY — In an on-going effort to keep downtown Troy businesses, residents and visitors informed as to the latest status of the West Main Street closure, the city of Troy is providing a weekly update each Wednesday until the Cherry Street to Plum Street block reopened to vehicles.

The following is the current status sent in a press release from the city of Troy, as of Wednesday, Aug. 9:

On July 21, the Miami County chief building official (CBO) filed a motion with the Common Pleas Court to stop the enforcement (or ‘stay’) of the court’s June 23 order regarding selecting another structural engineer to review previous engineering reports and complete a thorough inspection of the Tavern Building. The CBO requested that stay to allow the Second District Court of Appeals to consider the CBO’s appeal of that June 23 Common Pleas order. On Aug. 7, the Common Pleas Court overruled the CBO’s motion.

The court’s Structural Engineer Daniel Geers has scheduled an inspection of the Tavern Building for Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., one day short of eight weeks after the West Main Street closure in the block between Cherry and Plum Streets

BACKGROUND:

On June 16, 2023, the Miami County/Troy chief building official (CBO), his structural engineer, as well as the Troy Fire chief and assistant chiefs conducted an on-site inspection of the building located at 112-118 W. Main St., also known as the Tavern Building. As a result of that inspection, the CBO’s structural engineer determined “the possibility of collapse of the northern wall of this structure is a grave concern … it is obvious that this structure is beyond reasonable repair and should be demolished due to it being a safety concern for human life and potential damage to adjacent structures.”

Based on that report, the Miami County Prosecutor filed a court motion requesting the judge to order it demolished. The CBO and fire chief also certified “…that the demolition of (The Tavern Building) is required by public safety because of unsafe or dangerous conditions.” On June 24, the city installed barricades at the intersections of West Main Street between Cherry and Plum Streets. That section of West Main Street remains closed to vehicular traffic, as well as to pedestrian traffic in front of the Tavern Building.

CONTACT:

The city of Troy is committed to providing up-to-the-minute information regarding this unfortunate issue and will be monitoring its status and will post updates on our social media and websites. Call 937-335-1725 with any questions.