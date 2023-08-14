Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 30-Aug. 5

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to seven emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s five more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the seven calls, one call came in six minutes after the first dispatch. Lockington Fire first responders cared for the patient while a second Spirit EMS ambulance responded. Russia Fire first responders also assisted Spirit EMS on two calls. All patients were transported from the scene. Three patients were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and four were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.