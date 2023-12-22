City receives Auditor of State Award With Distinction

Joseph Braden of the Auditor of State’s Office, left, presents the Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction to Troy City Auditor John Frigge, right, during the Troy City Council meeting held on Monday, Dec. 18. Courtesy | City of Troy Courtesy | City of Troy

TROY — The city of Troy and Mayor Robin Oda are proud to congratulate City Auditor John Frigge and his team for receiving the Ohio Auditor of State’s Award with Distinction. Joseph Braden, west regional liaison from the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office, presented the award at the Monday, Dec. 18 Troy City Council meeting. Of the nearly 6,000 entities audited by the State, under 4 percent received this award this year.

“This award represents the hard work of all your city employees and the financial staff who, every day, make an effort to attain accounting excellence,” Braden said. “I want to recognize all the council members, the mayor, your director of public service and safety…and, specifically, your City Auditor, John Frigge, who has demonstrated leadership, professionalism, and exceptional commitment to fiscal integrity.”

The Auditor of State’s Office presents awards to public entities that meet specific criteria during their financial audit. Eligible entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean audit” report:

-The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s Office by the statutory due date, without extension, and prepare a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report;

-The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance findings, or questioned costs;

-The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to ethics referral, questioned costs, lack of timely annual financial report submissions, bank reconciliation issues, failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance regulations, findings for recovery under $500, or public meeting or public records issues;

-The entity has no other financial or other concerns.