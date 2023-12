Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:03 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Elm Street in Bradford.

TUESDAY

-11:24 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Big Mike’s BP on South State route 201 in Bethel Township.

-4:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Wyatt Street in Bradford. A package was reported stolen from a porch.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.