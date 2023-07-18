Troy City Council has authorized an application for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission to installl a new roundabout to replace the current four-way stop at the intersection of Adams Street, Riverside Drive and Staunton Road. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the Troy City Council have approved an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission seeking funding for the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Adams Street, Riverside Drive and Staunton Road.

The total cost for a new roundabout would be limited to $600,000. The proposed roundabout would replace the intersection’s current four-way stop configuration.

“This intersection that we’re talking about has been studied several times,” Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said. “That’s one reason why a standard stop-light configuration has never been recommended.”

Council members approved the resolution during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, July 17. Troy residents Bradley Behringer and Carrie Glover also spoke against the new roundabout.

“I’d like to know if there were any traffic studies done that would justify the installation of a roundabout,” Behringer said, “and if so, could those be made public on the city’s website so citizens might see what went into the decision to place this roundabout at that location?”

“My concern is this intersection is heavily used by pedestrians, including many junior high and high school students, as well as local runners and different community groups,” Glover said. “It’s important to recognize that roundabouts can create an additional hazard for pedestrians.”

“I request that you prioritize the safety of our community including the preservation of safe pedestrian crossings, especially for our junior high and high school students, as well as other pedestrians who rely on that intersection,” Glover said.

“Tonight’s action is just to apply for the grant; it’s not to finalize any designs,” Titterington said. “The detailed design contract will take into consideration all of those issues and concerns.”

“All of that will be considered when the detailed design work is done,” he said.

In other business, council members also approved an ordinance to re-zone two properties located at 1511 and 1551 S. Market St. from M-2, light industrial district, to B-2, general business district, and a resolution waiving approximately $15,000 in water tap-in fees for public restrooms that will be installed inside the Mayflower Building located at 9 West Main Street.

“In exchange for the waiving of the water tap-in fee, there will be no charge for utility payments of electric, water or sewer for the operation of public restrooms for the duration of the 50-year lease agreement,” council member Todd Severt said.

Council members also approved resolutions authorizing a $200,000 contract with American StructurePoint, Inc., of Indianapolis, for an update of the city’s comprehensive plan, and a contract with LBJ, Inc., of Miamisburg, for conceptual design of the upcoming Downtown Safety and Streetscape Renovation Project at a cost not to exceed $225,000.

“This phase of the design will provide information for the final design, bidding documents and final cost estimates,” council member Bobby Phillips said of the Downtown Safety and Streetscape Renovation Project.

Council members also heard citizen comments regarding State Issue 1, and suggesting the creation of a moratorium on new gas stations in the city of Troy.

“I’d like to see somehow a moratorium placed on the zoning for gas stations,” Behringer said. “Is there some way that we can regulate the influx of gas stations coming into this community? I’m hoping that with this comprehensive plan update we could at least find some way to maybe attain a balance.”

“I’m encouraging you to vote ‘no’ on State Issue 1,” Behringer said. “It’s going to surrender your voting rights to a minority.”

“It will take 60 out of 100 to pass an issue,” he said. “An issue can pass 59% to 41, but it is still going to lose, and that’s a problem for me.”

Troy resident Deb Hogshead also spoke against State Issue 1.

“The Aug. 8 special election on Issue 1 threatens our freedom and right to engage in direct democracy,” Hogshead said. “Issue 1 is a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that will make it harder for Ohioans to propose and pass our own constitutional amendments.”

“We shouldn’t even be deciding this issue in August, when turnout is low,” she said. “The purpose of Issue 1 and an August special election is to thwart the will of Ohio citizens. Specifically, it is an attempt by the general assembly, beholden to special interest groups, to prevent passage of a citizens’ initiative on women’s reproductive rights that is expected to be on the November ballot.”

“Issue 1 has ramifications beyond the question of abortion,” Hogshead said. “If passed , it will erode our power and authority as Ohio citizens to hold our elected representatives in Columbus accountable.”