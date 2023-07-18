Sam Ludlow races towards third on his way to the plate as Troy Legends coach Frosty Brown points towards home against Sidney Post 217 Tuesday at Hardman Field in the American Legion Region 2 championship game. Troy Legends pitcher Zander Crouch makes a throw to first base after fielding a bunt. Troy Legends batter Brayden Offenbacher squares up on the ball Tuesday night at Hardman Field. Troy Legends shortstop Jaxon Hill makes a throw to first base Tuesday night.

The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends will take a 16-18 record into the NABF Senior World Series at Youngstrown, beginning Thursday.

In a game started on Monday and finished on Tuesday, Troy lost 7-3 to Sidney Post 217 in the American Legion Region 2 championship game.

Troy had put itself in a 5-1 hole when the game was suspended in the bottom of the third inning Monday at Hardman Field.

Troy pitchers walked eight batters in the first two innings as Sidney jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

After leaving the bases loaded in the first and second innings, Troy broke through in the third.

Owen Harlamert was hit by a pitch and came around to score on Sam Ludlow’s sacrifice fly.

Troy was able to get two runs after the game resumed Tuesday.

In the fourth inning, Sam Ludlow singled and hustled all the way around on Connor Price’s triple to cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Legends added another run in the sixth inning.

Harlamert had singled and Peyton Offenbacher ran for him.

Offenbacher went to third on Casey Kelley’s double and scored on Gabe White’s sacrifice fly.

But, that was as close as Troy could get.

Price was 2-for-4 for Troy.

But, the Legends were their own worst enemy.

They combined to walk eight batter and hit two, while striking out four.

Even bigger, Troy left the bases loaded in its first two at bats and left 15 runners on base in the game.

Zander Crouch had a strong showing in relief, allowing just two runs in four and one-third innings and combined with Jacob Lucas on the pitching effort.

