TROY —Hobart Arena has announced an upcoming appearance by heavy metal legend Alice Cooper scheduled for this October.

Currently in the midst of his “Too Close for Comfort” tour, Cooper will perform at Hobart Arena at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, according to a post on the Hobart Arena Facebook page.

Ticket prices will range from $39 to $249, and special VIP packages will also be available. Ticket purchases will be limited to eight tickets per customer.

More information can be found online at www.hobartarena.com or www.alicecooper.com.