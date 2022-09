WAPAKONETA — The Tri-County Coin Club will host a show on Oct. 9 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds in the Junior Fair Building, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. Hours for the show are form 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

This is the club’s annual show and people will be able to buy, sell, trade US coins, world coins, currency and silver and gold. Free appraisals with no obligations will be held.

The show will feature 30 tables and vendors.

Admission is free. Security will be on the premise.