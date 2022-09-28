Edison State and Fastlane announce manufacturing pathway scholarship recipients

PIQUA — The Center for Workforce Development & Education at Edison State Community College and solutions resource partner Fastlane have announced the recipients of the 2022 Shelby County Manufacturing Pathway Scholarship.

Jason Chaney, of Fort Loramie, Kloie Rogers, of Botkins, and Jacob Sherman, of Fort Loramie, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship as they pursue a program at Edison State in a manufacturing pathway or a select pathway that supports manufacturing. The recipients also received gift bags from Honda and Precision Strip.

A 2021 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, Chaney is an electro-mechanical engineering major interested in the HVAC and electrical fields. He’s completed classes involving manufacturing concepts such as analytical troubleshooting, project management, and autoCAD.

“This scholarship will help pay for my print reading and sketching and intro to engineering courses this fall,” said Chaney in a press release. “I’ll use a lot of my print-reading skills on jobs I’ll have in the future.”

Rogers, a 2021 graduate of Botkins High School, is studying business and planning to pursue a career with a large manufacturing corporation after graduation. She stated that the scholarship will help her achieve more financial stability, allowing her to focus on her studies.

“In high school, I worked in the wellness center at Honda,” Rogers said. “I enjoyed touring Honda and learning more about the manufacturing centers. Your hard work is very visible in manufacturing, it pays well, it keeps you active, there are many opportunities, and there are several avenues for growth.”

Sherman is a 2022 graduate of Fort Loramie High School pursuing an associate of applied business at Edison State. He became interested in manufacturing as an inaugural member of the Fort Loramie robotics club, which included visiting local businesses to raise funding for the club. Businesses such as Precision Strip, Wayne Trail, and Nidec Minster provided tours for the club members, sparking Sherman’s interest in the field.

“This scholarship will help me obtain my career goals by allowing me to become educated and finish my college degree without a burden of financial debt,” said Sherman. “This money will help by paying for the cost of my books and other supplies. It will help me receive the best education available.”

April Vanover, Workforce Development and Government Relations Managing Director at Fastlane, offered words of support to the recipients. “We’re looking forward to your innovative and positive impacts on our world. Thank you for being the next generation of manufacturing leaders. Learn, serve, and solve. Your legacy awaits!”