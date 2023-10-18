Collectibles show set for Oct. 21-22

PIQUA — The Shelby County Collectibles, Piqua, is hosting a two-day Sports Collectible Show, Oct. 21-22.

On Oct. 21, the collectibles show runs from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. at the Piqua Center (former Piqua Mall). There will be pop-up vendors open at the same time. There will be mobile axe throwing from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Food trucks will be open from noon-5 p.m. The Schaefer’s Band will perform from 1-3 p.m.

On Oct. 22, the collectibles show, along with the pop-up vendors will be open from noon-6 p.m. Food trucks will be open from noon-5 p.m. The Schaefer’s Band will perform from 3-5 p.m.

The Piqua Center is located at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.