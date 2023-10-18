Numerous seats will have no candidates on Nov. 7 ballot

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — Miami County voters will see numerous seats on their ballot in the Nov. 7 general election which will have no candidate to vote for because no valid petition was filed and certified with the Miami County Board of Elections.

The list of open seats with no candidate on the ballot includes:

• Casstown village mayor;

• Casstown Village Council – three open seats;

• Laura village mayor;

• Laura Village Council – two open seats;

• Laura Village Board of Public Affairs – two open seats;

• Ludlow falls mayor;

• Ludlow Falls clerk/treasurer;

• Ludlow Falls Village Council – four open seats;

• Pleasant Hill Board of Public Affairs – two open seats;

• Potsdam village mayor;

• Potsdam Village Council – two open seats;

• Darke County ESC Governing Board of Education – two open seats.

Miami County Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns explained that this general election will have some of the most number of candidates and issues on it and that makes it a bit complicated.

“This ballot for the general election is the most complicated with the most number of candidates there is,” Bruns said.

She said some seats that are up for election will not have names next to the open seat on the ballot because no valid petitions were received.

Bruns also explained that although some schools that are not Miami County schools have seats or levies on the ballot, because some Miami County residents live in an area that are in other mostly located in other counties’ school districts, such as the Darke County ESC, as listed above.