Collins Aerospace sponsors WACO Learning Center’s 2023 programs

TROY — Representatives from Collins Aerospace visited the WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center in Troy to present WACO Vice President Bill Slagel, Executive Director Nancy Royer and President Jim McGarry with a donation of $34,000 from Collins Aerospace to help fund the Aviation Learning Center.

Collins Aerospace made a similar donation to the Learning Center in 2022 and is the official sponsor for the WACO Rockets, the learning center’s elementary and middle school robotics team.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with and being the official sponsor of the 2023 WACO Learning Center programs,” said Collins Aerospace representative Matthew Maurer.

According to Maurer, Collins Aerospace’s three key objectives are to inspire youth to pursue an interest or career in STEM, to support the current and future workforce of aerospace and to continue to partner with the local community.

“Our mission has been to preserve the past, inspire the future and be an asset to the community. And I just couldn’t better align those, if I tried, than with Collins Aerospace and what tradition is here. So to be able to work with you all (Collins Aerospace) and partner is just a really dynamic partnership and I just really appreciate it so much,” said Royer. “I hope you all have the chance to thank our Collins representatives for what this means to us in the coming year, to be able to be sponsored again. So thank you very much.”

“We continue to look at this as an opportunity to invest in the youth, the community. We have a passion for aviation and really want to encourage the continued pursuit of STEM opportunities,” said Maurer.

The WACO Learning Center offers multiple avenues of STEM education to over 2,000 people ranging from pre-K aged children to adults. The Learning Center offers over 10,000 hours of STEM education each year through programs like their seven STEM summer camps, monthly adult education series, an aviation cadet program and a civil air patrol program.