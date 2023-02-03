Miami East APD team wins district competition

CASSTOWN — Matthew Osting and Braden Zekas recently competed in the District Agricultural Power Diagnostics (APD) (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the Mercer County FFA Chapters and held at Tri-Star Career Compact School in Celina. Osting and Zekas are both members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at Miami East High School.

During the contest the team troubleshot two bugs in each of five tractors. They had to identify the problems and fix them in less than 20 minutes. Prior to the contest they took a test over tractor maintenance and repair.

A special appreciation goes to coaches and helpers for the training of the team. The lead coach was Denny Zerkle of Lost Creek Repair. The team also had a practice session with Jarrett Winner, Apple Farm Service in Covington, Koening Equipment of Greenville and Dan Schmeising.

The team won the contest. They placed first in the district out of 23 teams. They will now compete at the State Career Development Event at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima in early March.