Combined paper set for Dec. 23, 30

TROY — Special holiday publications for Miami Valley Today and Miami Valley Sunday News have been announced.

The newspapers will publish a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 23, which will include pages normally included in the Miami Valley Today Sunday News paper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The special holiday publication will continue during the New Year’s Eve/Day holiday with a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 30, which will include the pages normally found in the Miami Valley Today Sunday News paper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Sunday, Jan. 1.

The office will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, so their employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.

On Fridays, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, customer service will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. EST.

After the Christmas holiday, regular business will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the newspaper will begin publication again on Dec. 27. After the New Year’s Day holiday, business will again resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the newspaper will begin publication again on Jan. 3.