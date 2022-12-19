Professional coach offers clinics at YMCA

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 21, 2023 at the Robinson Branch, located on 25-A between Troy and Tipp City.

Professional Shooting Coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Townsley has over 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows: Kindergarten through second grade, 9-10:20 a.m.; third and fourth grade, 10:30-11:50 a.m.; and fifth grade and up, noon to 1:20 p.m.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information, contact Gage Uderman at 937-440-9622 or [email protected]