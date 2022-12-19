Greenville man sentenced for assault

TROY — A Greenville man was sentenced to 18 months in jail after reportedly assaulting a fellow inmate on Aug. 8, 2022 in the Miami County Correctional Facility.

Destin Jenkins, 22, of Greenville, pled guilty on Nov. 9 to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, sentenced him to 18 months of jail time, which will be served concurrently with another sentencing from Shelby County.

Jenkins provided no statement to Wall during the sentencing. The victim did not provide a victim impact statement to the court.

During Wall’s sentencing, she said to Jenkins, “I hope you find an answer. You’re 22. You’re young and you have one of the worst criminal records for a 22-year-old that I’ve seen.”

Wall discussed aspects of the pre-sentence investigation which included Jenkins’ criminal history that started when he was a minor and has “progressively gotten more violent.” Criminal history included charges of theft, disorderly conduct, and other assaults.

“There has to be some kind of change,” Wall said.

She described the possibility of a mental health evaluation and other resources to help Jenkins.

According to a police report, the incident occurred after the victim reportedly called Jenkins a derogatory word. Wall mentioned that the victim and Jenkins shared a cell at the time. Jenkins and another individual physically fought the victim resulting in the victim being transported to the hospital with a broken nose, broken arm, and a ruptured ear drum, according to Wall.