Upper Valley Career Center BOE recognizes student accomplishments

PIQUA — Student who received various awards were recognized during the Nov. 28 meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

Superintendent Jason Haak updated the board on the winners of the Fall Writing Contest. Winners included Narrative: first place, Mark Alexander; second place, Samantha Marlow; third place, Joshua Schilling; Poetry: first place, Madalynn Lundy; second place, Mark Alexander; third place, Cecilia Klinger; Multimedia: first place, Emma Willoby; second place, Alexis Kellerman; third place, Halley Petty.-

Haak reported on the National FFA results for Upper Valley Student participants. Students recognized were UVCC -Veterinary Science CDE, overall silver rating; Ethan Avey and Emma Pax received gold ratings individually; Emma Hinkle and Cayley Mote received silver ratings. Receiving American Degree were Sam Smith and Ausitn Meyer. Fort Loramie-UVCC – Farm and Agribusiness Management CDE placed ninth overall. Jake Puthoff and Evan Eilerman received gold ratings individually; Brad Schmiesing and Luke Meyer received individual silver ratings. The Houston-UVCC – Model of Excellence Chapter received a 3 Star Rating; Agricultural Communications – overall silver rating, Colin Walker and Wyatt Kunk; National Proficiency finalists, Alex Kellersmith, Ava Knouff and Elijah Beaver; American Degree, Colin Walker and Wyatt Kunk. Jackson Center-UVCC – American Degree was received by Megan Argabright. Fairlawn-UVCC – American Degree was received by Samuel Walls; Covington-UVCC was a 4 Star Rated Chapter; and the American Degree was received by Haylie Jackson.

In other business, the board:

• Learned Brad Evers from the Shelby County Leadership program will be observing several UVCC Board Meetings as part of his leadership program training.

• Heard a report from Matt Meyer and Nicole Luciano, who provided an overview of the Explore program and the opportunities it provides for students. The board and members in attendance toured the new Explore Program Lab. The lab is designed to provide the students with a simulated work environment to practice their skills before going out to work in area businesses.

• Board President Lee Harmon shared information from the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference. Harmon and Bill Ankney shared that they felt the sessions were worthwhile and provided useful information. Mr. Haak also shared that there are several legislative bills pending in the lame duck session discussed at the Capital Conference that have a potential to affect schools.

• Learned board members Harmon and Clint Bostick will represent the board while meeting with the Education Association Compensation Committee.

• Learned that out of the nearly 1,000 students who attend the main campus, 81 students were inducted into the Upper Valley Career Center Honor Society this year.

• Learned Andy Buehler, Automotive Technologies instructor, placed fourth in the nation at the United States Auto Tech National Championship Professional Division. The U.S. Auto Tech National Championship was created to showcase the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country.

• Learned 16 students for the Practical Nursing Program received their pins and certificates at convocation earlier this month. Many of these students are already working in the Healthcare Industry while others plan to enroll in the new transitional Registered Nursing (RN) program at Upper Valley Career Center.

• Was reminded the Dec. 13, 2022, meeting will begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.

• Approved the Beef in the Classroom Grant from The Ohio Beef Council in the amount of $200 for the Family and Consumer Science program – Jackson Center Satellite, to purchase tenderloin for classroom instruction.

• Approved the FACTS Grant from FCCLA & the Ohio Department of Public Safety in the amount of $1,000.00 for the Jackson Center Satellite FCCLA Chapter 13057 to complete a FACTS project.

• Approved the Skills Trainer Project Grant from the Ohio Department of Education in the amount of $11,400 to be used for job coaching services.

• Approved the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grant in the amount of $2,500 for the Troy Junior High School Pre-Engineering Technologies program to be used for the “Imagine it, Design it, Refine it” project.

• Approved the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grant in the amount of $5,000 for the Piqua HS Pre-Engineering Technologies program to be used for the “4 R’s of 3D printing” project for filament recycling.

• Approved the November FY23 Five Year Forecast as presented.

• Approved the updated FY23 Appropriations Resolution and Certificate of Estimated

Resources as presented.

• Approved a resolution which showed an intent to file an alternative budget in lieu of a budget

hearing.

• Approved the purchase order to Lefeld Industrial & Welding Supplies in the amount of $50,418 for the purchase of a fume extraction system. The initial purchase will be made by Upper Valley Career Center who will be seeking reimbursement from the After School and Summer Learning Opportunities grant.

• Approved the Adult STNA Clinical Affiliation Agreement with Spring Meade.

• Accepted donations of a 2003 Ford Expedition from Thomas Budde, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; a GMC Terrain V6 engine donated by Mark Knupp Muffler and Tire, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; Tesla wheels and tires donated by Justin Krogman, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; $850 in color donations donated by Greg Greve, to be used by the Cosmetology program; Snap-On screwdriver set donated by Terry Krogman, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; three Snap-On pick sets donated by im Schneider Tool Sales, LLC, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; 2012 Mini Cooper Countryman, donated by Erich Courtad, to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; one box of Lift PPE products and one skid of new electrical components and gripple hangers donated by Kendall Electric Supply, to be used by the Electrical Trades/SkillsUSA programs; and one box of rolls of electrical wire 10 awg – 16 awg and one skid of type NM wire donated by Area Energy and Electric, to be used by the Electrical Trades/SkillsUSA programs.

• Approved changes to the fee schedule for Upper Valley Career Center facility/premises use contracts. Custodial/Maintenance Staff: $41 per hour per person with a three hour minimum fee. Kitchen staff will be paid $30 per hour per person, with a three hour minimum fee; tech support, $60 per hour per person with a two hour minimum fee; and receptionist, $14.10 per hour per person with 2 hour minimum fee.

• Approved the revision to the 2022-2023 Miscellaneous/Intermittent Salary Schedule reflecting the new state minimum wage of $10.10 per hour. The change will affect the Student Helper (II) and the Food Service Substitute (XI) categories. This new rate for those employed in these categories will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

• Approved Paul Reece as a certified substitute.

• Approved Adult Education employment for Dale Guinther for nursing instructor, $25 per hour, and clinical nursing instructor, $30 per hour; Erin Lloyd, Aspire instructor, $22 per hour; Carlos Muniz Lopez, Aspire instructor, $22 per hour; and Mark Rose, Aspire instructor, $22 per hour.

• Approved cellular phone stipends at $50 per month for Brent Reikowski, Aspire transition specialist.

• Approved the resignation for the purpose of retirement for James Metz, landscape and natural resources instructor.

• Approved the resignation of Janice Metz, industrial instructor.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be held on Dec. 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.