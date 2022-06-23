Come see the annual Miami County July 4th parade

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Independence Day Celebration Association, with the support of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, and the city of Troy, are once again holding the annual Miami County July 4th parade, in downtown Troy, on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. This year, the parade is in honor of all veterans, plus a tribute to the late Linda Shuman, long time organizer of this parade, and Grand Marshal Lieutenant Colonel Donald Melvin Condra.

Special participants will be the Troy Christian High School Band and the Silver Lining Drill Team. Classic automobiles and floats will carry our special honorees.

The route starts at the Hobart Arena parking lot at 9 a.m. and proceeds to Staunton Road, right on to North Market Street. Then all units will continue south across the Market Street bridge, and clockwise around the Square. Therefore, viewing sites can be utilized from all four quadrants of the traffic circle. The parade will proceed down West Main to the Library, ending at the Government Center. Most participants will walk or drive back to Hobart Arena.

The Indian Nation Television Station has agreed to later air the video of the parade in several venues: Channel 5, Indian Nation Station, YouTube, and a link on Indian Nation Station Facebook. In addition, the Greenville High School Veterans Digital Library team will be on hand to record the parade.

Celebrate America’s birthday and make this event a special celebration of freedom. Please join all participants for this celebration. For more information, contact Parade Coordinator: Tia Maurer at [email protected]