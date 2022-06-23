Upcoming speakers at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum, located at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy, announced speakers for the next 12 months for its monthly coffees.

Museum board president Ted Jones said, “With vacations and other commitments, we want to be sure that our veterans, and friends of veterans, are aware of the speakers scheduled at our coffees, held the first Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. at our new facility in Troy at 2245 S. County 25 A.”

The upcoming speakers include:

• July 6, Joseph Ratermann, Ret. U.S Military Service Major, “Edison State, A Purple Star College, Serves Veterans”

• Aug. 3, Michelle Collett and Zeke, “Sheltie Zeke Comforts Veterans at Story Point in Troy”

• Sept. 7, Dave Duchak, Miami County Sheriff, “Got a Gun? You Need to be Current on Ohio Gun Laws”

• Oct. 5, Ray Snedegar, Ret. U.S. Air Force, “Operation Babylift at Vietnam War’s End”

• Nov. 2, Selena Loyd, Director Miami County Veterans Services, “An Update on Miami County Veterans Services”

• Dec. 7, Rex Maggert, Historian, “The Daily Life of a Civil War Soldier”

• Jan. 4, John Looker, U.S. Army, Recipient of Two Purple Hearts, “Death at the Battle of Angel’s Wing in Vietnam”

• Feb. 1, James Edward Miller, helicopter pilot in Vietnam, and son James Patrick Miller, “Writing My Story of Vietnam: 1967-68”

• March 1, Michael Major, Artist, “Creating the Sculpture of William Pitsenbarger, Medal of Honor Recipient”

• April 5, Cindy LaPointe Dafler and Joseph LaPointe. III, U.S. Army, “A Conscientious Objector and Medic in the Vietnam War, Joseph ‘Guy’ LaPointe, Jr., Earned The Medal of Honor”

• May 3, Jo Wildman, “One Woman’s Story of 30 Years in the U.S. Military”

• June 7, D. Ralph Young, U.S. Navy, “Forgotten Warriors: Defeating the Japanese in World War II”

• July 5, Jerry, John, and Jacob Voisinet, “Three Generations Serve, Beginning in the Vietnam War”

Jones, a Vietnam Era U.S. Coast Guard veteran, further indicates, “As an all-volunteer staff, we depend upon persons in our communities to assist with the many tasks required at the museum. A few opportunities are the following: greeters for two-hour shifts, tour guides (We will train), cooks and servers for Saturday BINGO, housekeepers for displays, set up/tear down crews for special events, carpenters. We will match volunteers’ interests with museum needs. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.” For more information, call Jones at 567-204-1019.

Coffee breakfasts with featured speakers are held at 9 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, visit www.miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org or call 937-332-8852.