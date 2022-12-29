Commissioners adjust water and sewer rates

TROY – On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Miami County Commissioners adjusted the water and sewer rates for the Miami County Sanitary District No. 1 which includes the unincorporated areas of the county that utilize these systems.

The rate changes will begin in January which will be reflected on the February 2023 bills. According to Paul Huelskamp, Miami County engineer, there are around 3,100 customers which will be affected by the change.

The largest increase in sewer rates is proposed to be $3.08. The largest increase in water rates is proposed to be $1.90. These differences are based off the average usage of 5,000 gallons.

For more information, contact the Miami County sanitary engineer office at 937-440-5653.

Then, the commissioners approved the annexation of 58.798 acres from Concord Township to the city of Troy which was filed on behalf of Monte Swank.

The commissioners then authorized the lease of office space for the Juvenile Probation Department at the Knights of St. John located at 110 S. Wayne St. in Piqua. The cost of the lease is $1,100 per month and the term of the lease is for three years.

Finally, an amendment to a previous resolution was approved which saw a change in funding source for an agreement for services with CourtView Justice Solutions Inc.