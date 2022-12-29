New Years celebrations

New Year’s Eve Game Night at the Troy Rec

Join the Valley Church at the Troy Rec from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, for new year’s eve game night at the Troy Rec featuring soccer, basketball, ping-pong, pool, board games and more. Bring some friends and a snack to share. The Troy Rec is located at 11 N. Market St.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

To celebrate the New Year, the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 is featuring a brunch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The brunch will have a breakfast casserole, pancakes, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juices for $7. They will also be serving mimosas and bloody marys for $2 each.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

New Years Celebration with the Piqua Public Library

Celebrate the first day the library is open for 2023 with crafts, games, and more for all ages starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.