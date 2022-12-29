Piqua awards grants to small businesses

PIQUA – Piqua City Commission has approved the award of $500,000 in grants to support local small businesses. The grant dollars combined with matching funds committed by the recipient businesses will result in nearly one million dollars being invested into Piqua’s small businesses community.

The city of Piqua small business grant program was established by Piqua City Commission in October 2022 for the purpose of assisting small businesses in Piqua with growing and scaling their business after surviving the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding for the program became available through the city receiving an allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which in turn allowed for a portion of the general fund budget to be used in support of the program.

The grant program is intended to encourage activities that sustain existing businesses, support the creation of new businesses, and promote the vibrancy and visual appeal of downtown Piqua and the surrounding neighborhoods.

“So grateful to the city of Piqua for this great funding opportunity! Unfortunately in July a storm ripped our awning at Elite Etc. The grant was perfect timing as we received the quote for a new awning the same day,” said Melanie Walker, owner of Elite Etc. “Dec. 6, the new one was installed at Elite Etc! So appreciative that the city of Piqua is working with the small businesses.”

The grant agreements will be finalized over the next several months with the majority of the improvements being supported expected to be completed in 2023. For more information regarding the grant program please visit the city of Piqua development department webpage found at www.piquaoh.gov.