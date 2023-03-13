Commissioners’ administrator resigns

By Haylee Pence

TROY — Miami County Commissioners’ Administrator Charlotte Colley resigned from her position effective March 10.

Colley was hired in July of 2021 following 15 years of experience in local government. Colley’s responsibilities, included contracting, personnel and other duties. She was also on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) committee.

Colley addressed the commission at the March 9 meeting stating, “I’m grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to work with Miami County. It’s been a great experience and I’ve learned a lot from all of you. During my tenure, I believe that we were able to accomplish some really wonderful things and I’m glad to have been a part of that. I’m going to miss staff and everyone here, but I’m looking forward to my future endeavors. I wish the commissioners the best of luck in the future.”

Commissioner Gregory Simmons said, “I want to thank Charlotte for the job that she did for us.”

“We are grateful to her for the service to Miami County and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Commissioner President Wade Westfall.

He also said it is against the board’s policy to say anything on the matter due to restrictions with personnel matters.

Following Colley’s resignation, Deputy Director of Development/Economic Development Michael Clarey was appointed as the interim commissioners’ administrator beginning March 10.

The commission also approved the following resolutions:

• Renewal of a contract for lawn care services with Lostcreek Lawn and Fence Co. for the 2023 mowing season with the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services at a cost not to exceed $3,115;

• Purchase of service agreement with Building Block Adoption Services Inc. for the Department of Job and Family Services for their services in preparing a permanent adoption for a cost of $3,500;

• Changes to the building department residential permit fee schedule;

• Replacement of the Knouff Road Bridge in Washington Township and set bid date as March 28;

• Awarding a bid for the Troy-Urbana Road resurfacing project to John R. Jurgensen Co. in the amount of $1,332,541.60;

• Amendment to a previous resolution involving utilizing Bricker and Eckler LLP for legal services regarding ARPA funds which will see an increase of $20,000 for future services.