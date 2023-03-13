American Legion Post donates to local charities

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post No. 586 presented donations to three charities on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The three charities receiving donations include the American Legion Gifts for Yanks Program, the Miami County Hospice, and the legion’s scholarship program.

Charities that provide services to veterans, individuals, and families in the Miami Valley area along with charitable programs are sponsored by the American Legion.

The American Legion Gifts for Yanks Program received $750 since they provide services, equipment, and other amenities needed by veterans in VA hospitals.

The Miami County Hospice received $750 because of the comfort and support they provide to local individuals and families in the most trying of times when comfort and understanding are critical.

The post’s scholarship program received $4,000 and sponsors scholarships for children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of veteran members. The scholarships help them continue their education and become productive community members. Eight area students receive $500 scholarships.