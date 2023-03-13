Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 13

-1:15 a.m.: criminal damaging. Marlon Walker, 47, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering after a complainant reporterd slashed tires and later a damaged windshield wiper which was allegeldy caught on video.

March 12

-11:28 a.m.: trespassing. Steven Jones, 53, of Franklin, was charged with criminal trespassing following a report of a male subject passed out in the lobby of the Post Office on North Wayne Street.

March 11

-10:41 p.m.: shots fired. On Park Avenue and Washington Avenue, a caller reported shots fired. The area was checked and no evidence of the reported incident was located.

March 10

-7:16 p.m.: trespassing. Scott Bowen, 47, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing after reportedly trespassing at the Kroger on Covington Avenue.

March 8

-8:35 a.m.: theft. Joshua Wintrow, 37, of Troy, was charged with theft and illegual use or possession of drug paraphernalia Jeffery Tubbs, 62, of Troy, was charged with two counts of driving under suspension.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.