Troy PD investigates serious crash

By Mike Ullery

[email protected]

TROY — One man was transported following a serious crash on McKaig Avenue in Troy on Monday evening.

Law enforcement, along with Troy Fire and medics responded to the scene in the 1300 block of McKaig Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., Monday, March 13.

Arriving units found a SUV had run head-on into a large utility pole. Airbags were deployed.

The patient was transported by Troy Fire Department medics to Upper Valley Medical Center. His condition is not known.

The utility pole was snapped in half and will have to be replaced.

The crash remains under investigation.