Commissioners approve IT purchases

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners approved two purchases for the Miami County Auditor/IT department.

The first purchase was for 35 Milestone expert camera licenses for the Miami County Commerce Center. According to the resolution, “the software will allow cameras to be viewed from any location and recorded to the servers previously approved.”

Adam Emswiler, director of the IT Department, said the “software is used throughout the county.”

The cost of the purchase is $12,959.10.

The other purchase was for an APC Smart 48000 Watt uninterruptable power supply which will be used in the Commerce Center. The cost of the purchase is $5,356.76.