Harden, Kuykendall exchange vows

MINSTER — On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2 p.m., Danielle Harden and Nelson Kuykendall committed their lives together forever.

The couple did so in the presence of God, family and friends. This blessed event occurred at Heritage Center for Rehabilitation, 24 N. Hamilton St., Minster, where both bride and groom are residents.

Officiating for the ceremony was Richard Jutte. Serving as Maid of Honor was Amber Darnell, friend of the bride and also Director of Activities at the Heritage Center for Rehabilitation.

Serving as best man was Jim Wintrow, cousin of the groom. Also, serving as groomsman was Landen Harden, son of the bride and now the beloved son of the groom as well. The unending love that Harden and Kuykendall have for one another is, to the couple, a testament of God’s love and grace He has for them.

They have come to understand that no matter how much pain and suffering one experiences in life God is always there to pick up the pieces and make you forget the hurt. Finally, the bride and groom lovingly thank Kristy Rumble, niece of the groom, and Director of Nursing at Heritage Center for Rehabilitation Heather Fogle, friend of the bride and groom, and Nan Swickrath, maternal aunt of the bride for organizing and orchestrating the ceremony.