Miami East Elementary goes WILD

CASSTOWN — Students from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had the tables turned for a day when they became teachers at Miami East Elementary School on Tuesday, April 18.

A total of 24 second-year students enrolled in plant and animal sciences were trained in Project WILD earlier in April and then prepared 20 minute lessons to educate kindergarten and first-grade classrooms about wildlife and wildlife habitats.

The goal of Project WILD is to assist learners of any age in developing the awareness, knowledge, skills, and commitment to result in informed decisions, responsible behavior, and constructive actions concerning wildlife and the environment upon which all life depends.

Ms. Linda Raterman of the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District was responsible for the training and lesson development the FFA members went through.

In a game of freeze tag, students learned about the need for habitats for predators and prey through the lesson of Quick Frozen Critters. Jackson Shane, Wesley Penny, Blake Boggess, and Lacie Henry visited Mr. Preston Elifritz’s classroom. Hale Beck, Caleb Staley, and Dalton Schreadley visited Mrs. Lauren Nosker’s classroom.

Two groups played “Animal Charades” to teach about domesticated and wild animals through the game of charades. Cora Moore, Abigail Maxson and Julia Couser visited Mrs. Stephanie Larson’s classroom. Karley Prosser and Katelyn Hall taught Mrs. Amy Gerlach’s class.

Lydia Durst, Adrien Comer, Clayton Couser visited Mr. Justin Roeth’s classroom. Rhylee Eichhorn, Haley Barnes, and Connor Maxson visited Mrs. Carmen Richter’s classroom. Haley Lane, Wyatt Black, and Kat Niswonger visited Mrs. Jennifer McCuistion’s classroom. They taught the Thicket Game. The activity had students hide as prey versus predator activity. They hid throughout the classroom as one classmate called their name when they were found.

Lillian McClain, Violet Hazard, and Myah Jefferis taught in Miss Chelsea Black’s class a lesson on Busy, Busy Blooms. They shared how wildlife play a role in pollination.

According to Raterman, Project WILD is endorsed by the Ohio Department of Education (Divisions of Curriculum and Instruction and Professional Development), Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Wildlife Federation, League of Ohio Sportsmen.