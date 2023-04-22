Vote for Oda, best vote for the future

To the editor:

Fellow Trojans, Electing a mayor for our fine city with our great past is an important task for our future vision. That is why we both recommend RE-Electing Robin Oda!

Both Eileen and I know Robin and Scott. I have served on City Council with her. Robin asks the right questions, is Fiscally Conservative and really cares about Troy. Robin has done a fine job and as Cheerleader for Troy has brought businesses into Troy, including Aldis providing jobs, and a tax base to help us.

Re-Electing Robin Oda on May 2 is The best use of your Vote For Our Future.

Sincerely

Alan & Eileen Clark

Troy