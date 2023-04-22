Covington HS, JH principal’s list, honor roll

COVINGTON — Covington High School and Covington Junior High School have announced the third quarter principal’s list (all A’s) and honor roll list (all A’s and B’s) for the 2022-23 school year.

Principal’s list:

Seventh grade: Addison Moore, Kari Anderson, Gabriella Coblentz, Zaiden Maroney, Justine Johnson, Madilyn Eads, Caylor Eastman, Willow Pellman, and Matthew Schneider.

Eighth grade: Filip McMaken, Marissa Santos, Emalyn Johnson, Ava Hartwig, Cassidy Iddings, James Kuether, Brooke McDonough, Elijah Brooks, Maura DuBois, Isabella Batdorf, Trenton Havenar, Mary Larson, Brock Lyons, Alison Sink, Ramse Vanderhorst, Lillian King, Henry Cantrell, Jordan Miller, Evan and Moore.

Freshman: Danicka Finfrock, Caleb Smith, Owen Leistner, Delaney Murphy, Isaac Angle, Dakohta Kenworthy, Whitney Burns, Addison Ventura, Jackson Witt, and Timothy Taubert.

Sophomores: Gabrielle Hartwig, Maggie Anderson, Preston King, and Rowan Isaacs.

Juniors: Drew Gessner, Austin Monnin, Monica Ostendorf, Chase Vanderhorst, Kamryn Barnes, and Kearsten Wiggins UVCC: Sophia Schilling, Trey Schmelzer, Karyanne Turner, Michael Hagan, Carter Owens, Kara Stephan, Lily Zwiebel, and Levi Weldy

Seniors: Brenden McDonough, Estella Remley, Lauren York, Emma Wilson, Elizabeth Shaffer, Lauren King, Madison Supinger, Eve Welborn, Reaghan Lemp, and Meg Rogers UVCC: Cameron Ha, Ryan Remley, Corey Marion, Bryce Staudt, William Ray, and Lillian Hughes.

Honor roll

Seventh grade: Caleb Akers, Brant Angle, Hunter McMillion, Isaiah Mumford, Jackson White, Violet Deeter, Joseph Hamilton, Rider Robbins, Selena Santos, Drake Angle, Abigail Angle, Aubrey Hoying, Maria Godin, Behn Napier, Brody Taylor, Kixx Powell, Cayden Hembree, Caden Yowler, Malerie McNeil, and Finn Rogers.

Eighth grade: Landon Reynolds, Kylie Palsgrove, Tyler Palsgrove, Zoe Holfinger, Garrett Petry, Nadia Ramirez, Sophia Lankford, Abigail Eshelman, Stevilynn Newhouse, Philip Swabb, David Pierce, Zachery Landis, Caiden Walters, Parker Hoying, Sierra Chappie, Aleah Russell, Liam Geeding, Eddison Deaton, Kent Welborn, and Aiden Schwable.

Freshman: Brock Gessner, Brodie Manson, Jacob Belmaggio, Taylor Foutz, William Hand, Isabelle Welch, Jayda McClure, Hailey Naff, Jayden Wackler, Colt Williams, Hayden Brown, Lilian Mumford, Caleigh Gilpin, James MacDonald, Calleigh Edgell, and Cailyn Wagner.

Sophomores: Layla Brown, Kylie Brown, Jennifer Fisher, Brogen Angle, Taylor Kirker, Maggie Mullen, Elyza Long, Bailey Lucas, Mazelle Reck, Sophie Shaffer, Reagan Tipps, Marin DuBois, Makayla Vanderhorst, Jesse Harrison, Christopher Deaton, Wyatt Parker, Lydia Spicer, Leland Brown, and Caris Geeding.

Juniors: Connor Humphrey, Gunner Kimmel, Marena Kimmel, Britton Miller, Asher Long, Ella White, Cameron Haines, Bryson Hite, Kori Moore, Paxten Wion-Shook, Elaina Deeter, Samuel Grabeman, Audrey Tobe, and Megan Rose UVCC:, Jacob Tipps, Grayson Wills, Brianna Baker, Kila Stephan, Whitney Welch, Garrett Hobbs, Jericho Quinter, Bryanna Kenworthy, Caralyn Boyer, Amie Burtrum, Melissa Shoemaker, and Bethan Dooley.

Seniors: Emma Elson, Jenna Belmaggio, Ethan Gerling, Hayden Barhorst, and Elaine McMaken UVCC: Brian Morrison, Erika Gostomsky, Haley Hargrave, Corey Turner, Shelby Petry, Audrey Pickering, Jaeden Cole, and Colson Gipe.