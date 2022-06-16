Commissioners authorize CHIP application

By Haylee Pence

TROY – During their regularly scheduled meeting, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize five resolutions, including a resolution that authorizes the Department of Development to submit the 2022 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Program Funding application.

The application being submitted is also on behalf of the city of Piqua and the city of Troy as participating jurisdictions. The resolution also permits the commissioners to commit $79,000 in the HOME housing program income and $43,000 in CDBG housing program income, which are a part of the CHIP Program.

The following resolution was to authorize the 2022 CHIP Program Partnership Agreement with the city of Troy and the city of Piqua.

Then, the commissioners approved a resolution involving a private owner rehabilitation project for a homeowner in Troy utilizing $11,890 in HOME Program Income funds. The project includes adding basement window egress to the basement of the home.

The commissioners accepted the resignation of a social services caseworker for the Department of Job and Family Services.

“We are thankful for her time here and will miss her,” stated a representative of the Department of Job and Family Services.

The final resolution was to authorize six employment verifications all for the Department of Job and Family Services, which includes two full-time child support case managers with a pay rate of $17.82/hour, one full-time child support case manager with a pay rate of $19.25/hour, and three full-time eligibility referral specialists with a pay rate of $19.60/hour.

Following the general meeting, the commissioners participated in a zoning hearing requested by Robert and Karen Newman of Troy. The rezoning involves an area of 2.233 acres being rezoned from general agriculture to single family residential.

On the previous day, the Miami County Commissioners met with the Darke County Commissioners to approve a resolution for the 2023 schedule of ditch and construction maintenance assessments for the Upper Ludlow Group Project.