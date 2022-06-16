Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

June 13

ANIMAL PROBLEM: A deputy responded to the area of Covington Gettysburg Road and Buckneck Road in Newberry Township in reference to a deceased cow lying near a fence near the roadway. Contact was made with the owner who advised he hired a company to respond out and take custody of the cow later today. This case is pending.

DISPUTE: A deputy responded to Concord Township in reference to a child abuse complaint. After further investigation, it was found a verbal argument occurred involving a father and his son. This case is closed.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: Dispatched to an animal complaint in reference to the complainant being bitten by a dog while delivering food for Door Dash at 3:19 p.m. on the 1800 block of Laurel Creek Drive in Concord Township.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to a hit-skip accident at 5:05 p.m. on the 200 block of West Elm Street in Bradford. A vehicle struck a parked truck sometime over the weekend and left the scene. There are no suspects at this time. An OH-1 crash report has been completed.

June 14

INFORMATION REPORT: A vehicle was abandoned in the woods on the 6000 block of Newberry Washington Road in Washington Township. The vehicle was towed from the scene at approximately 4 a.m.

WARRANT: Female showed up at the Miami County Incarceration Facility with questions about a possible warrant. Subject was found to have a warrant out of Miami County Common Pleas Court and was incarcerated.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damaging complaint at 1:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Piqua Troy Road in Staunton Township in reference to a vehicle’s window being busted out. It was found after investigation that an item was stolen out of the vehicle as well. There is a possible suspect in this case. It is pending at this time.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded at 2:11 p.m to the 6000 block of Emerick Road in Union Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. The reporting party and the residence owner advised family members were staying at the residence without permission. Contact was made with the family members who agreed to leave the property. The family members were trespassed from the residence at the request of the homeowner.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violations in the area of State Route 202 and U.S. Route 40 in Phoneton at approximately 7 p.m. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no registration on it at approximately 8 p.m. on the 7000 block of South Dayton Brandt Road in Bethel Township. The vehicle pulled into the front yard of a residence. The deputy activated their overhead lights and pulled in behind the vehicle. The deputy yelled for the female to come back to the traffic stop. She was later caught in the rear of the residence. She admitted to using meth and was found to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Huber Heights.

THEFT: Reporting party advised his catalytic convertor was stolen as he was parked in the area of the 900 block of State Route 202 in Staunton Township between the hours of 7-8:30 p.m.

June 15

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 5 a.m. on the 6000 block of State Route 721 in Newberry Township.

TRESPASSING: A suspicious male was reported on the property on the 300 block of East Monument Street in Pleasant Hill at 11 a.m. He was removed from the property and warned for trespassing.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported on southbound I-75 near milemarker 66 in Monroe Township at 1:42 p.m.

TRAFFIC: A deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of State Route 721 and Covington Gettysburg Road in Newberry Township at 5:34 p.m. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia. The passenger was cited for obstruction and arrested on a warrant.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Juvenile Detention Center for an assault complaint. A juvenile inmate punched a corrections officer in the face. Report taken, and case is pending further investigation.

ACCIDENT: Deputies dispatched to an accident in the area of Shiloh and Emerick roads in Union Township at 10 p.m. The driver was found to OVI and arrested and cited.

TRAFFIC: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation at 11:40 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Weller Drive in Tipp City. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.