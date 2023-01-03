Commissioners award inmate healthcare services contract

By
Staff Reports
-

TROY – Tuesday morning, the Miami County Commissioners awarded the inmate healthcare services contract to Team Health/Premier Physician Services Inc. for the jail and incarceration facility for their services in providing healthcare to inmates.

The cost of the services is $30,833.33 per month. The contract automatically renews for two years and with each renewal a “5% increase” will be applied each of those two years, according to the resolution. To prevent the automatic renewal, a 30-day written notice must be filed.

Then, the commissioners signed the contract with M&T Excavating LLC for the East Oakwood Street improvements project which has a cost not to exceed $626,005.

The next resolution set a hearing date for two zoning applications for Jack Jamison of Concord Township and James Miller of Newberry Township on the date of Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9:05 a.m.

Finally, they set the date of Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 9:05 a.m. for the date to receive bids for the management, transfer, and disposal of solid waste for the sanitary engineering department.

Commissioner Ted Mercer was not present at the meeting.

