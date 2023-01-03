Vodka, gin from A.M. Scott Distillery available for pre-order

TROY — Handcrafted spirits from A.M. Scott Distillery are now available for pre-order, online or in person at Provisions Co. on South Mulberry Street.

“Right now, we’re pre-ordering,” distillery owner Anthony Scott said. “We will be able to sell spirits starting April 1 at our location.”

Vodka, vanilla vodka, blueberry vodka, lemonade vodka and gin are currently available for pre-order online at www.scottdistillery.com or in-person at Provisions Co. on South Mulberry Street, which is located next door to A.M. Scott Distillery’s state-of-the-art blending and bottling facility.

“We are a blending company,” Scott said. “We’ve hired the best vodka makers, the best gin makers, the best bourbon and whiskey makers, and we have a proprietary blend.”

“We’re blending it and proofing it down to our proprietary blend, and then bottling it here on-site,” he said.

The 10,000-square-foot facility is located in a former warehouse that Scott originally purchased in 2014.

“We’re really proud of this building,” Scott said. “It was dilapidated; we spent several hundred thousand dollars getting it back to where it is now.”

A former owner of Moeller Brew Barn, Scott has been working on the distillery exclusively since leaving that company. “I decided to start a new venture,” he said. “We’ve been working on it for a little over a year; and just sped up the process once I sold Moeller.”

The distillery also plans to offer orange gin, bourbon and whiskey in the future. Spirits will be available for purchase at Provisions Co. or at all Ohio liquor stores.

“We’ll be offering three or more flavors of vodka, original gin and orange gin, bourbon and whiskey,” Scott said. “We’ll also be offering a ready-to-drink cocktail in a can, that will be called Bent.”

“We’re hoping to get those into distribution by mid-year,” he said.

Vodka and gin will be bottled under the A.M. Scott Distillery name; bourbon and whiskey will be labeled Scotty’s.

“The bourbon/whiskey line is an ode to my grandfather, who was a decorated Air Force veteran, Miami County Sheriff and Purple Heart winner,” Scott said. “We’re going to give proceeds back to a military foundation for every bottle that is sold.”

Next summer, the distillery also plans to open a bar, restaurant and live entertainment venue in the former Mayflower Theater Building on the downtown square. Provisions Co. will also be opening a new location in the Mayflower Building.

“The distillery portion of the business and the marketing, accounting and all of that will be staying in this location,” Scott said, “and this will become for tours and the bottle shop.”

“Provisions Co. and the Mayflower will be running as a bar/restaurant.”