Commissioners hear MCSO request for security cameras purchase

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak met with the commissioners to request eight Flock Safety security cameras for $20,000 for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Duchak said the current price is $2,500 per camera, but the rates will go up to $3,000 starting next year.

“This just was brought to our attention 10 days ago. So, they’re offering it to all their current clients as an end-of-the-year thing,” Duchak said.

Duchak added the sheriff’s office would write up a contract for a resolution to bring back to the commissioners for further consideration for the purchase of the cameras before Dec. 31.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• A purchase agreement with Soch Inc., of Richmond, Virginia, to purchase election poll workers. This agreement is to install and set up ten licenses for GovCloud Security and annual software maintenance and support, including implementation and training. The initial term of the agreement shall be effective from Dec. 6, 2023, to Dec. 5, 2026, for $15,450, which includes a $1,950 setup fee.

• For employment and payment for additional snow removal equipment, services and replacement drivers by contract during the emergency period of 2023-2024, as requested by the County Engineer. Additionally, to cooperate with other governmental agencies for emergency snow removal, including personnel, material, and equipment.

• To change an agreement with Sunesis Construction Company, as requested by the county engineer for the Tipp-Elizabeth Road Bridge replacement project for an increase of $11,262.99, with the total contract now being $532,100.06. This reflects a change in quantities and materials for the project.

• An agreement from Public Consulting Group of Austin, Texas, as requested by the communication center director, to conduct the “Shared Service & Consolidation Feasibility Study” on Sept. 14, 2023, for $60,000. This agreement will terminate on June 30, 2024, unless terminated early or extended by either party with a 10-day written notice.

• An employee requisition for a full-time telecommunicator at the Communication Center Department for $22.24 per hour, depending on qualifications, due to the departure of Brett Sullivan.

• To set a date to receive proposals for housing rehabilitation inspector/housing specialist services and lead-based paint risk assessment/lead clearance services for the Thursday, Dec. 21, commissioners’ meeting.

• To set a date of Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9:05 a.m. in the commissioner’s hearing room to hear a request for change in zoning for Daniel Warner, of Newberry Township; and United Church of Christ, of Concord Township.

• To reappoint Dallas Graham and Fred Millet to each serve five-year terms on the Board of Building Appeals. Each term will expire on Sept. 1, 2028.

The commissioners announced they will attend the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO) Annual Winter Conference in Columbus from Dec. 6 to 8.

Commissioner Greg Simmons was absent at the Dec. 5 meeting.