Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team topped Piqua 67-35 in MVL action Tuesday.

Tipp led 14-11, 34-16 and 51-29 at the quarter breaks.

C.J. Bailey had a big night for the Red Devils.

He hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor — including seven of 12 shots from long range — and scored 28 points.

Maddix Sivon filled out the stat sheet with six points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Jackson Davis and Jackson Smith scored six points each and Caden Turner dished out four assists.

Drake Owen led Piqua with 12 points and Isaiah Martin added eight points.

Graham 47,

Milton-Union 44

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team battled for four quarters in a close loss at home.

The Bulldogs trailed 12-10, 24-22 and 38-33 at the quarter breaks.

Zach Lovin had 13 points and six steals and Wyatt Kimmel added 11 points and eight steals.

Tyler Combs had eight points and six rebounds and Titus Copp had five rebounds and three steals.

Levi Brumbaugh had three assists and three steals and Jacob Grube had three assists.

Thurgood Marshall 57,

Bethel 47

BRANDT — The Bethel boys basketball team led for three quarters, before dropping a home game Tuesday night.

Bethel trailed 12-10, 24-20 and 40-36 at the quarter breaks.