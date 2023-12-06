Tuesday Girls Basketball Roundup

NEW BREMEN — The Covington girls basketball team broke open a close game in the fourth quarter, defeating New Bremen 49-33 in non-conference action.

Covington trailed 10-9 after one quarter and led 21-20 at halftime and 28-26 after three quarters.

But, the Buccs outpointed the Cardinals 21-7 in the final eight minutes.

Carlie Besecker had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Maggie Anderson had 14 points and eight rebounds and Delaney Murphy scored 14 points.

Avery Koffer pulled down six rebounds.

Newton 55,

Miami Valley 26

DAYTON — The Newton girls basketball team cruised to a win on the road Tuesday night.

The Indians led 17-13, 37-20 and 51-28 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess led the Indians with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Rylee Hess came off the bench to fill out the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and seven steals.

Felicity Harbour had eight points and eight rebounds and Layla VanCulin had eight points and seven rebounds.

Brooke Hines had five rebounds and five assists.

Mid. Christian 53,

Bradford 13

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped a home game Tuesday night.

The Railroaders trailed 14-3, 21-7 and 38-11 at the quarter breaks.

Brooklyn Crickmore had seven points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots and Vivian Harleman pulled down seven rebounds.