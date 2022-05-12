Commissioners hire HR administrator, encourage employee health and wellness

By Haylee Pence

hpence@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY – On Thursday, May 12, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize five resolutions including a resolution to create a full-time human resources administrator position.

The position was created to reflect the department’s need for a “supervisory position,” according to a representative from the Human Resources Department. The commissioners approved Amy Saltis to be appointed to the position for a pay rate of $30.28475/hour.

“I have heard nothing but good things about the excellent work that Amy does for the Human Resources Department in the time she has been with us,” commented Commissioner Gregory Simmons.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of one Planar computer monitor for the Human Resources Department. The cost of the monitor shall not exceed $195.

The next resolution was to approve the purchase and participation in the Employee Health and Wellness in the Workplace Participation Incentive Program with the CEBCO Wellness Grant Agreement. The program is for employees to encourage health care incentives through three goals:

“1.) Build forward momentum of the County’s wellness initiatives with strong participation from eligible employees and covered spouses;

2.) Strengthen the County’s ability to recruit and retain personnel with an attractive and competitive benefits package; and

3.) Reduce the County’s long-term health insurance costs through the creation and retention of an overall healthier workforce,” according to the resolution.

The cost of the program is a total of $16,720.

Then, the commissioners approved the agreement with OnSolve, LLC (One Call Now) through the Municipal Court for calls to defendants and court employees. The cost of the agreement shall not exceed $3,000.

The final resolution was to approve the employment of a full-time social services supervisor for the Department of Job and Family Services with a pay rate of $26.93/hour.